SEBRING — With the Sebring High Show Choir performing holiday favorites, it certainly is the most wonderful time of the year to hear talented students create musical magic.
The Show Choir performed Thursday morning at the Eighth Annual Sebring Chamber Breakfast, which is a special event the Alan Jay Automotive Network sponsors as a fundraiser for the Show Choir.
The event was held at the Island View Restaurant at Sun ‘N Lake.
Alan Jay Wildstein said he was thrilled to be back at the chamber breakfast.
“We have so much to be thankful for that we are here in person and we are healthy and safe,” he said. “It is our opportunity to recognize these young people who are about to perform for us. There is so much talent here and we are so fortunate to have the arts represented so well here in our small community. “
Funding is always tight for these kids. They go to Carnegie Hall and do so many shows and performances in what turns out to be many late nights, Wildstein said. The choir will be performing again on Saturday for Wildstein’s company [Automotive Network] holiday party.
It is overwhelming with a feeling of gratitude seeing the support the community shows for these young people, he said.
The Show Choir started its performance with “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
The students were not only “spot on” in singing the creative arraignments, but also performed choreography for each song that matched the storyline of the song lyrics.
After the choir performed, it was announced that the businesses and individuals at the chamber breakfast donated $1,922 to the Show Choir with Wildstein adding in his usual generous match, which he rounded up to an additional $2,000 for a total of $3,922 going to support the Show Choir.
The SHS Show Choir is comprised of the following Sebring High School students: Mattie Bond, Kelsie Beckman, Kaylee Tary, Hailey McDonough, Aniyah Clark, Cyndey Jestes, Cami Castelli, Harper Schuknecht, Julien Jiminez, Jose Hernandez Rogel, Rylee Bertka, Jordan Thomas, Ke’Shawn Vazquez, Val Crow, and Jude Lind.
Sebring High Choral Director Christi Hagen said the Show Choir meets three days each week for a total of almost four hours each week.
“We started rehearsing the Christmas music in September,” she said.
“We have been asked by Disney to sing at the Candlelight Processional in Epcot this year on Dec. 12 and Dec. 26,” Hagen said. “I will be taking 44 of the SHS Choir students to that.”
Also, the choir went to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall in March of 2022 and hope to be able to return to New York and Carnegie Hall in the spring of 2024.
The Show Choir will be performing several more times this holiday season. However, most of those events are for specific groups.
• Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. — Alan Jay Employees Holiday Party.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. — Buttonwood Bay Club House.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. — St Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring.
• Wedesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. for the residents at St. Camilllus Rehabilitation Center (formerly Kenilworth Nursing Home).
• Thursday, Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. — Keenagers Luncheon at First Baptist Church of Sebring.
• Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. — Private Advent Christmas Party.
The Tuesday, Dec. 13 concert at St. Agnes Church is open to the public.