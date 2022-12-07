LAKE PLACID — After a year of preparation, the members of the Lake Placid Garden Club pulled off its best Holiday Tour yet. Three hundred participants were well pleased by the quality and variety of this year’s event.

The 12th Annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour was the largest fundraiser of the year for the Lake Placid Garden Club. Proceeds will go for college scholarships, camperships for kids, and community projects. It took a lot of hard work by its members, and especially the owners of the properties on the tour.

