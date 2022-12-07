LAKE PLACID — After a year of preparation, the members of the Lake Placid Garden Club pulled off its best Holiday Tour yet. Three hundred participants were well pleased by the quality and variety of this year’s event.
The 12th Annual Holiday Home & Garden Tour was the largest fundraiser of the year for the Lake Placid Garden Club. Proceeds will go for college scholarships, camperships for kids, and community projects. It took a lot of hard work by its members, and especially the owners of the properties on the tour.
The route took ticket holders to the home of Ken and Jan Vedernjak, located on a double canal leading to Lake Francis. Their home featured ‘vintage’ items from the ‘50s. The patio was set up like a diner with all sorts of memorabilia – a booth, a Coke machine, a gasoline pump, car parts and more and more. Everything was decorated for Christmas.
Just down the road, young ladies and gents wearing Victorian style gowns and suits greeted everyone as they strolled the 200-year-old ‘Florida Hammock’ property owned by Steve and Barbara Bullard. They built their home on this waterfront treasure in 1973.
Anyone who enjoys horses had a treat at the new home of Chris and Darcy Jacobs in Cloverleaf Trails, an equestrian community. After touring the impressive home with unique tile and brick work done by the couple, people headed out to the barn. There, everyone had an opportunity to feed carrots to the horses in their stalls.
Next it was off to ‘Nemo’s Creekside Christmas’, a canal/pool home owned by Dan and Melissa DeBono. ‘Nemo’ was in reference to an entire room decorated for Christmas around a huge aquarium, complete with a tall, classic aluminum tree. The rest of the home, pool and yard were also elegantly decorated for the holidays.
At this point, people headed to the Holiday Café & Boutique. (Actually, it was the Lake Placid Masonic Lodge.) All sorts of Christmas arts and crafts items were available at low cost. Plus, this was the place for each person on tour to pick up a bag containing a bottle of water and lots of homemade Christmas cookies.
The boutique was also the spot to hang a donated Christmas ornament on the ‘giving tree’, which was later donated to a needy family. Another real surprise was to see the smiling face of Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman. He had the honor of picking out the winning raffle ticket for a crisp $100 bill provided by All About Realty of Lake Placid.
A short distance away, Ibanez Gardens on West Interlake Boulevard allowed those on the tour to stroll through the grounds and admire the flowers in the nursery. Meanwhile, local artist Fran Rolston was set up in the garden with her paints and canvas, using the water fountain in the courtyard as her subject.
The Holiday Home & Garden Tour finished at the home of John and Beverly Bisanin. While the theme was ‘Old World’, people took time admiring an entire wall of African wildlife photos from the couple’s African safaris to South Africa and Zimbabwe. A collection of wooden nutcrackers was on display as well.
The members of the Lake Placid Garden Club want to thank the many, many businesses, advertisers, sponsors, club members, and the 300 ticket holders for being involved in this exciting annual event. For information about joining the Garden Club, call Jenifer Marsh at 305-342 2467 or Marcia Price at 954-980-9733.