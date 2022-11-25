SEBRING — The holidays bring many things — gifts, family gatherings, decorating and festivities. For 2022, they also bring a few updates from the Postal Service for shipping deadlines and temporary pricing changes, as well as new package regulations.
For safety reasons packages containing hazardous materials —lithium-ion batteries, in particular — must now be mailed by surface transportation using Parcel Select Ground, USPS Retail Ground, Parcel Return Service or Ground Return Service.
The Postal Service issued the new requirements for shipping used electronics and other hazardous materials because items of this nature can cause fires and other dangers to mailers, air carriers, aircraft passengers and others.
Go online to usps.com for more information on the requirements and restrictions for hazardous materials.
For the 2022 holiday season, the Postal Service has implemented temporary price adjustments (rate increase). The changes are in place through Jan. 22 for both retail and business customers.
The changes include some of the Postal Service’s more popular shipping products, which also includes military shipping: Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Retail Ground. International products are unaffected.
These temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive and are similar to adjustments in past years to help cover extra handling costs to ensure a successful holiday season. More information can be found at usps.com.
Generally if you are mailing cards or packages within the United States you still have plenty of time, but international and military deadlines are much sooner for delivery before Dec. 25.
For First Class international mail to Africa and Central and South America the recommended ship by date is Nov. 29 while for other international locations it is Dec. 6
For military mail the ship by date for First Class Mail is Dec. 9.
The USPS 2022 Holiday Shipping Dates for the contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States) for expected delivery before Dec. 25 are:
• Dec. 17 — USPS Retail Ground Service.
• Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail Service.
• Dec. 19 — Priority Mail Service.
• Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express Service.
The UPS (United Parcel Service) shipping deadlines for U.S. domestic destinations are:
• Dec. 19 — Normal pickup and delivery service.
• Dec. 20 — Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship UPS 3 Day Select® packages for delivery on Friday, Dec. 23.
• Dec. 21 — Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air® packages for delivery on Friday, Dec. 23. UPS 3 Day Select® packages picked up today will be scheduled for delivery on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
• Dec. 22 — Normal pickup and delivery service. This is the last day to ship UPS Next Day Air® packages for delivery on Friday, Dec. 23.
• Dec. 23 — Normal pickup and delivery service.
• Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve Normal delivery service. Pickup service available only for Air and international Air packages if prearranged by Dec. 21. UPS On-Call Pickup service and UPS Drop Box locations are available for Air and international Air packages. UPS Next Day Air packages picked up Dec. 24 will be scheduled for delivery on Dec. 27.
USPS offers some information for those who may want to reuse a box for shipping:
It may be tempting to reuse some of those boxes you have sitting around the house, and while recycling is always a good idea, in this instance it isn’t the wisest choice. Reused boxes aren’t as sturdy as a new box and can weaken, become damaged or break open in transit.
If you do decide to reuse boxes, make sure any labels or markings are removed or completely covered over or crossed out, especially if the box you choose to reuse has labels or markings associated with hazardous, prohibited or restricted materials.