Holiday Last Minute Shoppers

A person walks carries an Aritzia shopping bag down Fifth Avenue, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in New York. After a two-year hiatus, holiday procrastinators are back this year, during a holiday season when retailers need them even more. Shoppers have been pulling back on buying and waiting for the best deals as inflation weighs on their shopping habits.

 JULIA NIKHINSON/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year, Lucila Gomez and her husband started their holiday shopping around Thanksgiving and wrapped it up a week before Christmas, spending $750 on tablets and clothing for their three children and relatives.

This year? Gomez is waiting until she gets her annual bonus on Friday to get started — and she’s limiting her spending to $200, sticking to World Cup themed jerseys for her 10-year-old twins and a 6-year-old.

