Highlands County is full of homes that look spectacular this holiday season. Whether the yards are full of blow up decorations, bright lights or simple framing around the house, there are plenty of homes to help light the way for Santa to find his way to this beautiful place we call home.
Latest News
Latest e-Edition
Associated Press News
- Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press
- Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press
- A Christmas season without its traditional glow in Ukraine