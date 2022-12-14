‘Tis the Season to be Jolly, Deck the Halls with Boughs of Holly, and ring your Jingle Bells. Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, and Vixen along with all the toy-making elves have been Dreaming of a White Christmas. ABC Family has begun their 25 days of Christmas, which is sure to give everyone at least one Silent Night during the month. The air is crisper, the breeze is much cooler, and the stores are filled with red and green; it’s Christmas time in the city! See what I did there?
All puns aside, your Highlands County libraries can provide you with many options to keep your kiddos entertained during the holiday season.
Each branch hosts a weekly storytime that is sure to be fun for the whole family. You can expect reading, singing and a group setting. On Friday, Dec. 16 starting at 10 a.m., Lake Placid Memorial Library is hosting a STEAM program. For a weekend matinee, visit Avon Park Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. – please call for the movie title. On Monday, Dec. 27, the mobile library will be at the Lorida Community Center from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Sometime during December, be sure to come to your local branch and view the curated displays – you can borrow any book that is on display. You will also find the “Books and Beyond” reading experience that includes themed activities, recipes, and reading suggestions- this month’s theme is “Love Under the Mistletoe”.
Highlands County Libraries have board games, video games, children’s flashcards, movies, books, and magazines to borrow. Our librarians work diligently to provide the newest materials for the community.
Here are some of our newest holiday titles:
- “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans
- “The donkey’s song: a Christmas nativity story” by Jacki Kellum
- “Poppleton at Christmas” by Cynthia Rylant
- “The very hungry caterpillar’s peekaboo Christmas” by Eric Carle
- “Unicorn Christmas” by Diana Murray
- “When Santa came to stay” by Billy Sharff
“Whiteout” by Dhonielle Clayton
“Santa’s little yelpers” by David Rosenfelt
Please note for the week of Dec. 19-24, all three Highlands County Libraries will be open on Monday, Dec. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Regular business hours will be observed Tuesday through Thursday. Friday through Saturday, all three Highlands County Library System branches will be closed.
If you have any questions about holiday hours, please call or visit the Heartland Library Cooperative website at www.myhlc.org.
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Joyous Kwanzaa, and Season’s Greetings to all!