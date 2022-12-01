Jewish Genealogy-DNA Tests

Lauren Gilbert, a senior manager at the Center for Jewish History (CJH), participate in a global online conference to launch genealogy testing for Holocaust survivors, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in New York. CJH is offering Ancestry/DNA testing kits for free to Holocaust survivors and their children to help increase the possibly of finding family connections torn apart in World War II.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — For decades, Jackie Young had been searching.

Orphaned as an infant, he spent the first few years of his life in a Nazi internment camp in what is now the Czech Republic. After World War II he was taken to England, adopted and given a new name.

