AVON PARK — As the last Avon Park player’s name was announced, sirens began to blare and inch closer to the stadium at Head Field. The sound grew louder and as the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office vehicle came into view, people in the stands were looking and wondering what was going on.
While some in the stands speculated it was Avon Park’s Thomas “Flash” Gordon being escorted in, it took only seconds for Tim Devlin to begin explaining a special guest had arrived. It was a huge fan of Avon Park High School Red Devils baseball and a longtime friend of the City of Avon Park.
“We have a very special guest here tonight that flew in just this morning from North Carolina to be with us here. Mr. Phil McCullough was a 30-year resident of Avon Park and a legendary Red Devil super fan. Phil attended too many games to count and it’s a pleasure to have him here to throw out the first pitch,” Devlin announced as McCullough walked out onto the field. It was a walk that the fan had always dreamed of making. Assistant Coach Cruiser Crews escorted McCullough to the pitcher’s mound to throw the first pitch of Friday night’s game against the Sebring Blue Streaks.
McCullough, 67, grew up in Avon Park. He is the son of the late Robert and Verda Mae McCullough. His sister, Joy, drowned in Fort Pierce on senior skip day in 1975. She was a high school junior at the time. Her death was not only devastating to the family, but also to the community.
Having a disability, he was known to all of the residents and business people in Avon Park prior to leaving. He rode a 10-speed bicycle around town, often carrying a handheld scanner with him or singing a song. Avon Park resident Janet Coe recalls how he loved to sing “Puppy Love” and other Donny Osmond songs.
McCullough wore a white earbud in one ear. He always smiled and spoke to everyone he met. He knew everyone’s name then, and still recalls most of them today. He remembers each of the officers on the old Avon Park Police Department, and each of the firefighters and medics with Avon Park Fire Department and the EMS units assigned to Avon Park. Many times, if there was a fire in town, Phil would eventually show up to watch.
And, as Devlin said, McCullough attended all of the games at the high school and middle school. He was a bigger cheerleader of the teams than the girls who wore the red and white uniforms and used pom poms to cheer the teams on to victory.
“He’s a really cool cat who loves Avon Park sports. What better game to bring him back home for than the Avon Park-Sebring game,” Devlin said, recalling that many of his friends called McCullough “Radio” because of his fascination with HAM radios and the handheld scanner he often carried.
McCullough moved away in 2005 and lived in several different places before landing in North Carolina.
Devlin and Crews were talking one night about playing baseball and their years in high school. Crews asked Devlin if he remembered McCullough. They then called their friend and classmate Randy Wright, whose father had bought a welding truck from McCullough’s dad. Wright had stayed in touch with McCullough via Facebook.
The trio began talking about the “big game” between Avon Park and Sebring coming up and how they thought it would be great to bring him back to Avon Park to throw the first pitch for the game.
Contact was made with McCullough’s family to determine if he could make a quick flight “home” for a long weekend visit. Once approval was given, Crews arranged a private flight for the three men to go pick up McCullough.
Not much has changed in Avon Park, McCullough said. Before returning to North Carolina, he said he hopes to see as many of his old friends as possible. Many have already sent messages to him through Facebook. On one post, someone asked who Phil McCullough was, many answered but perhaps Sebring resident Denise Knutson explained it best: “One of the nicest people you’ll ever meet! Years ago he was an Avon Park fixture, was all over town and knew everyone (and everyone knew him!).”
The self-confessed news junkie said he was hoping Fox 13 or News Channel 8 would be at the game Friday night. He also said he hopes one day to have his picture on the cover of Rolling Stone. He was content to see the Highlands News-Sun on scene Friday to record the moment he pleased fans in the stands with the first pitch of the game.
