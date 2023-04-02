AVON PARK — As the last Avon Park player’s name was announced, sirens began to blare and inch closer to the stadium at Head Field. The sound grew louder and as the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office vehicle came into view, people in the stands were looking and wondering what was going on.

While some in the stands speculated it was Avon Park’s Thomas “Flash” Gordon being escorted in, it took only seconds for Tim Devlin to begin explaining a special guest had arrived. It was a huge fan of Avon Park High School Red Devils baseball and a longtime friend of the City of Avon Park.

Recommended for you