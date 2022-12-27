Ukraine Russia War Equipping Women Fighters

Co-founder Kseniia Drahaniuk, left, of the nonprofit group Zemliachky chats with visiting soldiers in its supply room in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The home-grown association helps equip women soldiers who have joined Ukraine’s army by the thousands in response to Russia’s invasion nearly 10 months ago.

 VASILISA STEPANENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When 25-year-old Anastasia Mokhina donned fatigues and rushed off with her husband to help Ukraine defend itself as Russia invaded on Feb. 24, she quickly realized the military wasn’t well prepared for an influx of women volunteers.

So her elder half-brother Andrii Kolesnyk, who was prevented from doing military service by a childhood disability, and his wife, Kseniia Drahaniuk, mobilized at home to ship her needed items. Word spread fast inside the ranks that amateur quartermasters were focusing on women’s particular needs, and a home-grown supply operation for female soldiers was born.

