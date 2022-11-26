Jenny Perez

Julia “Jenny” Perez, 54, of St. Augustine, Florida, is seen in this undated photograph after a motorcycle crash in April 2019 with a St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was found at fault.

 COURTESY/JULIA PEREZ via FRESH TAKE FLORIDA

ST. AUGUSTINE — Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years.

Now, a desperate Perez – unable to work, homeless and in need of continuing medical care – is trying a new approach to seek the accountability and compensation she believes she deserves.

