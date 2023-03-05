SEBRING — What appeared to be roadside trash free for picking along the Sebring Parkway on Friday was actually the belongings from a homeless campsite that had been removed from a nearby property.
It was hard enough for the people living on the street to deal with being evicted but to watch others from the public stop by in their cars to rummage through their belongings was even more difficult for them to swallow.
“What do they think they are doing,” said one 26-year-old transient man, who did not want to be identified, as he watched an older couple pull over on the side of the road, get out of their car and pick through their items.
The young man, who will be referred to as John, became agitated and angry as he tried to figure out why people would take their only possessions. “It’s not like we have much,” he said as he tinkered with a small car stereo in his hands.
John admitted that he had several mental health issues. “I am schizophrenic, bipolar and have high anxiety. I have multiple personalities, which makes it difficult to figure out what is real.”
John and his older friend, who will be referred to as Bill, stood by their belongings waiting for John’s girlfriend to return with a truck to help them load up their items. They were uncertain where they were going but Leslie Behm, director of Hope Haven Transitional Housing in Sebring, was notified of their situation.
“I have offered them a safe place where they can go,” Behm said. “I am full (referring to Hope Haven’s apartment units). But, Hope Haven is trying to get them into another place.”
Bill, who has epilepsy, said he had been residing at this campsite, just west of Home Avenue, for the past two years with no problems but apparently a neighbor complained. He said people come and go so it was undetermined how many lived there. Formerly from Tennessee where he drove a semi truck and even worked in a factory inspecting laminated products, he moved to Sebring in 1987 and had worked at Lykes Bros. in Lake Placid. It was not until a couple years ago when he got kicked out of a friend’s home that he became homeless.
John has been homeless since last September struggling with his mental illness.
“I hear voices. I have more audio than visual problems,” John said. “I really didn’t get diagnosed until three years ago.”
John lost his mother at age 3 due to an illness and shortly after her death his father committed suicide. He came to Florida to live with his grandfather and eventually became his grandfather’s caregiver until he passed away.
“I lost it after that,” John admitted. “I was very close to my grandfather.”
John said he is very mechanically inclined and worked at a pool company. He said he loves to work but finds it difficult to find an employer who understands his mental health issues.
Stressful times such as being evicted can be very uneasy for anyone, let alone someone with mental health issues. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel cautioned the public about taking matters into their own hands, especially when individuals could have mental health or substance abuse issues. He advised property owners to contact the Sheriff’s Office to handle these type of situations to keep things calm.
The Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the scene when they were notified of people illegally dumping on the side of the road but soon realized it was a landowner who had evicted the individuals from his property.
“We try to be problem solvers,” Dressel said of the Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t search out the homeless campsites to disperse.”
As for John and Bill, they worked along with several other individuals from the campsite into the wee hours of the night picking up whatever items they could fit into a truck to relocate to a new place.