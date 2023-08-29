Avon Park homeless comp

A homeless camp in Avon Park photographed by the City’s Code Enforcement Department.

Inflation and the lack of affordable housing were some of the issues discussed recently at the Avon Park City Council’s workshop about the homeless.

Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Monday, the city is looking at coming up with an ordinance, but the trouble is to actually find one that would do some good concerning the homeless. As Sheriff Paul Blackman said, unless there is shelter for a homeless person to go to, you can’t remove somebody. There must be a place for them to go.

