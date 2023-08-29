Inflation and the lack of affordable housing were some of the issues discussed recently at the Avon Park City Council’s workshop about the homeless.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard said Monday, the city is looking at coming up with an ordinance, but the trouble is to actually find one that would do some good concerning the homeless. As Sheriff Paul Blackman said, unless there is shelter for a homeless person to go to, you can’t remove somebody. There must be a place for them to go.
“You can tell them to get off of private and city property, but when they are asked to leave a property, they can come right back,” he said. That is why the city attorney is looking at what different cities are doing.
As was discussed in the workshop, there are a lot of low income and poor people that need to be fed.
Barnard said since COVID a lot of people lost their jobs. He said even if they are employed now and are making more money, the prices of products at the store have increased greatly and landlords are raising rents by a large amount.
As a citizen stated at the workshop, there is no affordable housing. Even if you look at renting something in the area for $1,200 it may not be in good condition.
Barnard said he will be attending the county-hosted workshop on Sept. 12 where government officials and those who assist the homeless will discuss the issues related to unhoused people.
The workshop will be at 1 p.m. at the Jack Stroup Civic Center at 255 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
At the Avon Park workshop, Code Enforcement Supervisor Randy Labelle said there are 27 different locations throughout the city where there have been homeless people.
Labelle believes the number of homeless has gone down recently.
“I keep hearing rumors that they are busing people in and they are coming from all over,” he said. “I don’t find that to be the case.”
There are some that frequently go to the local jail and when they are released they find their way back to Avon Park, Labelle said. If they are on city property they are asked to leave and if they don’t leave, the Sheriff’s Office is contacted.
Heartland Food Bank Executive Director Bob McNeilly said, “Homelessness is our failing, not theirs.”
Mayor Garrett Anderson responded, “I strongly disagree with that.”
McNeilly said everything people believe about the homeless is about 90% wrong. Most of the people start their drug use when they are homeless because of the despair that they are feeling.
Most of the people have their mental health issues when they are living on the street with no human contact, he said.
A citizen, Karen Whigham, said some people believe the homeless shouldn’t be here and they should just get out and work.
Whigham said she is only two to three paychecks away from being homeless. “The economy blew up and the price of everything has gone up.
You get a 2% to 3% raise and everything goes up by 30%, 50%, 60%,” she said. “Rents have gone way up and there is no way to control any of that.”
Whigham called for job fairs for lower level jobs, rent control and the renovation of broken down buildings so there could be a place with many homes or one bedroom efficiencies.