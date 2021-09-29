SEBRING — A homeowner adjacent to the southern portion of the closed Harder Hall Golf Course is in the process of purchasing the property to avert the land going to a developer.
The northern part of the golf course, which is within the Sebring city limits, was sold by Harder Hall Golf Club, LLC to HC Ukaint Corp, Hallandale, on June 28 for $1 million.
Golf Course owner Jason Laman asked the City of Sebring to annex the southern portion of the golf course property into the city as he planned to sell the property to a housing developer.
At an Aug. 17 meeting, the City Council was considering the annexation request, but tabled the issue as many residents expressed concerns about what type of development would be built near their homes.
One property owner, Derek Hodges, suggested the property owners should get together and purchase the former golf course parcels that are across the road from each existing home.
At a recent meeting of the Sebring City Council, Hodges, who lives in a house on Lafayette Avenue with his wife, Kimberlee, spoke to the council about his plans for the 49 acres of golf course property that he is purchasing.
Hodges was on the agenda seeking a release of the Declaration of Covenant that Laman executed prior to requesting the annexation of the property into the city.
Hodges said it was a real shocker when he had previously heard about the golf course property going into the city.
He thanked Laman for agreeing to sell the property to him for $1.15 million.
Hodges said they would close on the sale on Oct. 5 if council agrees to keep the property in the county.
“What are we going to do with the property?” he said. “The good news is – no water, no sewer.
“I surveyed all my wonderful neighbors ... and managed to make contact with about half the residents,” Hodges said. “We have 15 residents who would like to buy the lot behind them or across the road from them. My wife and I are going to make it as favorable as possible because we really want to see the whole place stay in the county.”
During the survey of residents, residents were asked if they would like a dog walk or nature trail behind the adjacent properties. Hodges said about half would love to have an area where they can walk their dogs. Traffic is a problem with walking their dogs in the street.
“We would like to do a nature trail. My wife and I are going to set up a separate corporation to do that,” Hodges said.
Council President Charlie Lowrance wanted to hear from Laman, who still owns the property and had previously requested it be annexed into the city.
Laman said he was asking for the Declaration of Covenant be rescinded, so Hodges will go ahead and purchase the property.
Council approved, by a 4-1 vote, to rescind the Declaration of Covenant with Councilman Lenard Carlisle voting “no.”
A couple of property owners spoke, who live in the city limits near the northern half of the golf course that was previously sold by Laman to a developer. The property owners were concerned about the rumor that a developer was going to build low-income housing on the former golf course property.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the developer who has bought the property has not yet approached the city with any plans. If the developer requests to rezone the property, the property owners within 200 feet will receive a notice from the city, Noetlich said. It is currently zoned for mixed use.
Homeowner Bonnie Smart said, “That is not the area for low-income housing. Already we have had three people who have sold their homes and left.”
Lowrance said that is strictly a rumor. No one has approached the city in any regard with that.