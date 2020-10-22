LAKE PLACID — Two lawsuits filed by homeowners against the Town of Lake Placid both seek damages in excess of $100,000 claiming a sewer system “design flaw” caused extensive damage to their homes.
When Hurricane Irma struck, the purported design flaw led to a backup of raw sewage into two homes. Both homes are on Trafalgar Way, Lake Placid, according to the lawsuit.
According to the complaint filed Oct. 7 in the 10th Judicial Circuit, Highlands County, Gary Houghton, the original developer of Newcastle Townhomes and Balmoral Assisted Living, was required by Highlands County to install at his expense a sewer system and lift station to serve the assisted living center.
Houghton hired a licensed/certified sanitation engineer to manage the project, including the design, construction and installation of the sewer system, the complaint states.
The Town of Lake Placid, through its building department, did not conduct a final inspection and approval of the construction and installation of the sewer system, the lawsuit states. The lift station and sewer system were installed and constructed after other homes were constructed in the immediate area, including the property of the plaintiff.
The lawsuit states the lift station was built above the elevation of the sewer lines of the other homes in the immediate vicinity, which is a “design flaw.”
When there was an extended power outage due to Hurricane Irma in September 2017, the lift station became inoperable and raw sewage flowed backwards into a number of homes, the complaint states.
As a direct result of the design flaw in the sewer system, the homeowners’ property sustained significant property damage that was not covered by their homeowner’s insurance policy, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit claims one count of negligence against the Town for failing to review the sewer system construction plans and conduct periodic inspections and final inspection to determine the impact upon other property in the immediate vicinity.
The civil cover sheet in both lawsuits shows the estimated amount of claim to be over $100,000.
Summons of the complaints were served on Oct. 14 to Lake Placid Town Administrator Phil Williams. The Town has 20 days to file a written defense to the complaint.
The homeowners are being represented by attorney Larry Moskowitz of Fort Lauderdale.