LAKE PLACID — In the next few years, residents will be required to pay for and install the sewer line from their homes to the new wastewater lines the town will install along area streets.
The announcement came during a Friday special Town Council meeting to determine the framework of a $40 million project to transition local homes off septic tanks. Though the town had hoped to fund the “last mile” connection, the decision allows the town to install more sewer lines. The Florida Department of Environmental protection, which provided the grant to improve water quality in the area’s lakes, has rules on how the money can be spent.
“The town will maintain the system to the property line,” Town Attorney Bert Harris said. “We are not required to go onto private property.”
According to estimates provided by Lake Placid Town Engineer Joe Barber, each homeowner might have to spend $10,000 for the equipment to pump sewage to the street line and $3,000 for abandoning and filling in their present septic tanks. Actual costs are far from known. It is not clear what the cost will be when the time comes.
Barber, who requested the Friday meeting to get direction on the project’s next steps, described the options the town faces. The sewer lines are to be installed in the streets along Lake Placid, Lake June, Catfish Creek, Lake June Pointe, and other neighborhoods. As such, the DEP may require all those homes to hook up to sewer lines, Barber wrote in his presentation.
“As we have verbally confirmed with FDEP, they will require that we enforce the current statutory hookup requirements,” Barber wrote. “The summary … is that upon failure of a property owner’s existing septic system, they would then need to connect to the central sewer.”
Harris agreed. “If there is a sewer line in front of a home, you cannot put in a septic (tank). You must hook up to the sewer line,” he said. “You cannot replace a busted septic. You must hook up to a sewer line.”
Council Member Nell Frewin-Hays said some homeowners may not be able to afford the cost, and other council members agreed that financial incentives, as well as additional grants, could help defray those costs.
Not only that, but the project is costing much more than predicted, which limits what the town can pay for. Transitioning all the homes in the original plan could cost from $48.3 million to $73 million, according to a chart Barber prepared for the meeting.
Council Member Ray Royce was surprised by the cost of the project.
“It’s staggering to me that it costs so much,” he said.
Harris said the town will know the “cost to the penny” before they bid the work out to an engineering firm.
The council also agreed to build a low-pressure, 1 million gallon-a-day wastewater treatment plant at the site of the town’s present wastewater plant and directed town staff to rank and recommend an engineering firm from a list of approved companies the town maintains.
The project will take several years to complete. Under the DEP grant schedule, Friday’s decisions are just the beginning of a series of milestones the town must meet.