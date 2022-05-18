LAKE PLACID — Local homeowners with working septic tanks won’t be required to immediately switch to the town’s new sewer system when it is built in the next several years.
The new wastewater treatment plant and network of sewer lift stations is still in the planning stages, so the town is still learning what the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will require of homeowners.
“I think it is pretty clear: If a residence or a business has a septic tank in good working condition, they will not be forced to immediately convert to sewer, that’s the direction we’re getting from FDEP,” Council Member Ray Royce said.
However, if a home’s septic tank or system breaks, the homeowner will be required to link to the town’s sewer line at the street.
“If your septic tank fails, and a sewer line is there in front of your property, you will not be able to get a permit to rebuild or fix your septic,” Royce said. “You will have to hook up to our sewer system.”
He believes the cost of converting to a sewer system – installing a pump at the home and burying a connection to the sewer line at the street “would be about the same cost of replacing your septic tank.”
A new advanced wastewater treatment plant capable of at least one million gallons a day and a system of sewer pipes and lift stations that will carry the wastewater to the plant will be installed in the next three years. A series of predominantly low-pressure collection lines will link homes along Lake Placid (the lake), the Placid Lakes canal streets, the homes along Lake June, including Lake June Pointe, and a few other areas to the new oxidation ditch-style wastewater treatment plant at the site of the current plant on North Main Street.
Town Attorney Bert Harris III, who wades through the FDEP grant language to determine its meaning, says the low pressure collection lines will be designed so that the town pays the cost of bringing the collection lines to the homeowner’s property line.
“Homeowners would pay the cost to connect their home to the collection lines, and would maintain that part of the system on their property,” he said.
That’s the latest, but everything depends on how much the FDEP’s $40 million grant will pay for in this time of high prices and interrupted supply chains.
Two neighborhoods probably won’t transition to the new sewer system: Highway Park and the west side of Placid Lakes, where the homes are not built along canals. The idea of the FDEP grant is to reduce the nutrients entering the lakes from yards next to canals and lakes.
Town Council special meetings will be called when necessary to explain details for the public. The information will come as the project unveils itself.
“All these details will have to be worked out,” he said. “We don’t want to make a decision and start doing something and then have the state say, ‘That’s not what we had in mind.’”
The council estimates the design of the new wastewater plant will take a year, permitting will take a month, then construction another year.
“None of this will be in place and in operation for at least three to four years,” Royce said.