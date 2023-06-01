Prosecutors and defense lawyers are trying to negotiate the end of two homicide cases.
In the case of Bryan Marquis Reese, who is charged with manslaughter of a child, Highlands Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo and Assistant State Attorney Bruce Carter told a judge last week that they are near a resolution to the case.
“There were some matters that he and I were talking about so we are asking that we continue the case a little bit further,” Carter told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden. “We are nearing a resolution.”
Castillo told Cowden the same thing.
“I have no objection to the continuance, judge,” he said, telling her an agreement was close. “We are down to the bare minimum,” he said.
Reese also faces two counts of felony neglecting a child without great bodily harm after he awoke in his home to find his baby unresponsive. While his wife was at work, deputies found filthy conditions in the house as well as empty alcohol containers and drug paraphernalia.
In another case last week, defense attorney Derek S. Christian, who represents Salvador Cruz in his second-degree murder case, told Cowden that he and Castillo also may be near a deal.
Christian asked Cowden for another month’s continuance so he can finalize an agreement with Castillo. Cruz made similar moves when a previous attorney represented him, but that lawyer withdrew from his case.
Castillo told Cowden that he expects an agreement but wants it completed sooner, rather than later. Lorenza Lamar Stevenson, Cruz’s co-defendant in the September 2021 murder of Ricky Harris III, is scheduled to stand trial in June.
According to Sebring Police detectives, Cruz and Stevenson were in a car that was captured on video as it drove up to a group of teens next to Assembly Church on Kenilworth Boulevard in Sebring. The video captured someone firing at the fleeing youths, one of which was Harris.
Both defendants face life in prison if convicted.
A third case, that of Steven Sciacca, also is nearing resolution with a plea agreement, prosecutors told Cowden.
Sciacca, who is charged with aggravated stalking and violating an injunction against domestic violence, has repeatedly stalked the same woman for years, according to court records. He faces possible jail time in Highlands County; aggravated stalking brings up to five years in prison.