Shavartae Makel Deloach, who was sought after a Highway Park shooting in February, has been arrested in Gulfport, Mississippi.
Deloach had an active warrant for first-degree homicide in connection with the Feb. 5 premeditated shooting death of 57-year old Arthur Scurry Jr., according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
He was arrested Friday night by the Gulfport Police Department.
On Feb. 5, HCSO responded to a shooting homicide on Josephine Avenue, just east of the intersection of Crestmore Drive and the 13000 block of Josephine Avenue in Highway Park, a subdivision of Lake Plaicd.
When detectives arrived, they found Scurry, 57, of Lake Placid, dead after taking multiple gunshots to his person. A warrant was put out for Deloach, 25, of Lake Placid, for first degree murder.