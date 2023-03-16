Honduras China

Honduras’ President Xiomara Castro waves during the swearing-in ceremony for Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Castro announced on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that Honduras under her administration is opening diplomatic relations with the People´s Republic of China.

 FRNANDO VERGARA/AP PHOTO, FILE

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras President Xiomara Castro announced Tuesday that her government will seek to establish diplomatic relations with China, which would imply severing relations with Taiwan. The switch would leave Taiwan recognized by only 13 countries as China spends billions to win recognition for its “One China” policy.

Castro said on her Twitter account that she instructed Honduran Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Reina to start negotiations with China and that her intention is to “expand frontiers freely in concert with the nations of the world.”

