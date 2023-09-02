Asia Typhoon

A shopper looks at near empty shelves at a supermarket as super typhoon Saola approaches Hong Kong on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Most of Hong Kong and parts of southern China ground to a near standstill as Super Typhoon Saola edged closer Friday.

 DANIEL CENG/AP PHOTO

HONG KONG (AP) — Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights canceled as powerful Typhoon Saola approached.

Many workers stayed at home and students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Trading on Hong Kong’s stock market was suspended and about 460 flights were canceled in the key regional business and travel hub.

