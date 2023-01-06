Virus Outbreak Hong Kong

People visit the border of Hong Kong, with the skyline of China’s Shenzhen in the background, in Hong Kong Feb. 13, 2021. Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, allowing tens of thousands of people to travel between both sides each day under a quarantine-free arrangement, the city’s leader said Thursday, Jan. 5.

 KIN CHEUNG/AP PHOTO, FILE

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will start to reopen its border with mainland China on Sunday and allow tens of thousands of people to cross from each side every day without quarantine, the city’s leader said.

The city’s land and sea border checkpoints with the mainland have been largely closed for almost three years under China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, which has restricted entry to the country, isolated infected people and locked down areas with outbreaks. The reopening is expected to provide a much-needed boost to Hong Kong’s economy.

