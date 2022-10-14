LAKELAND — Twenty-one-year-old Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, killed while serving a warrant recently, was laid to rest following a memorial service at Victory Church in Lakeland on Oct. 11.
Sheriff Grady Judd promoted Lane to honorary sheriff for all eternity.
“Jesus laid down his life for us and we ought to lay down our lives for our brothers,” Judd said. “Blane did exactly that to ensure that each of you can live in an orderly society.”
According to his family, Lane had dreamed about being a Polk County deputy since he was a child.
His grandfather, Darrell Sodders, said that Lane loved collecting and playing with Dodge Charger car toys as a child and that prior to going on his first ride-a-long as a young man, Lane prayed that he would get to go on a ride-a-long in a PCSO Dodge Charger.
When Blane Lane was transferred from detention deputy to patrol deputy in January 2022, he was assigned a Dodge Charger.
Sodders washed that Charger with his grandson at night with flashlights soon after because Lane loved it so much.
Judd said not long after, while Lane was still on probation, he wrecked his Charger while driving in the rain. For a few weeks, Lane had to drive a beat-up Impala, Judd said.
“Blane’s strategy was to get another Charger so he took a dozen donuts down to fleet services because he heard they were in charge of dispensing the cars,” Judd said.
“Lane got the nickname ‘Hydroplane Lane’ but wound up getting another Charger,” Judd said.
There is a photo of Lane as a child, posing with Sheriff Judd.
“Even then he wanted to be a deputy and one day the sheriff,” Judd said.
According to his sister and cousin, Lane loved playing cops and robbers as a child.
“He got the biggest thrill arresting me even though I said it hurts,” his sister said.
The sheriff shared more about that memory.
“When Blane played cops and robbers as a child, his sister would tell Blane, ‘the handcuffs hurt.’ Blane’s response was, ‘Well, you are the bad guy.’”
At age 12 Lane got caught fishing on private property by a deputy, and during his background investigation, Lane was worried that the trespassing charge may prevent him from becoming a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy.
“Even at such a young age, Blane was concerned about his reputation,” Judd said.
The Sheriff’s Office sponsored Lane to attend the police academy in September 2020 where he met his girlfriend, Shania Davis.
“He was my absolute first love,” Davis posted on social media. “To think of a life without him is unbearable.”
The sheriff said Lane appeared to love the police academy.
“During the academy, Blane handcuffed all of his family members,” Judd said. “Blane’s sister got real tired of it quick and told Blane to stop. Blane told her, ‘Quit resisting.’ I just hope and pray that Blane does not try and handcuff Jesus.”
Lane’s patrol supervisor said Lane built a reputation as a Christian, Judd said. Lane’s grandfather seconded that emotion.
“He loved his deputy sheriff family and he had a great love of God,” Sodders said.
Justin Stewart is pastor of Together Church in Lakeland where Lane attended church.
“Blane was always talking about scripture with somebody,” Stewart said. “Blane was not perfect, but Blane talked about scripture. He talked about his church. He talked about the Lord.”
A flag damaged during the 9/11 attack was part of the funeral service, as were bagpipes, a helicopter flyover, releasing of doves, a riderless horse, a three-shot volley, the last radio call and the playing of Taps.
Blane graduated from Mulberry High School.
“He will be remembered for the greatness of his heart, his nobility of spirit, his infectious smile and his positive attitude,” Judd said. “I will remember Deputy Sheriff Lane for his valor. He rose up against the wicked so the lambs would be safe.”