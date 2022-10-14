Service

Officers stand guard over the coffin of Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday. Lane, 21, was killed while serving a warrant in Polk City.

 CHARLES A. BAKER III/MIDFLORIDA NEWSPAPERS

LAKELAND — Twenty-one-year-old Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane, killed while serving a warrant recently, was laid to rest following a memorial service at Victory Church in Lakeland on Oct. 11.

Sheriff Grady Judd promoted Lane to honorary sheriff for all eternity.

Recommended for you