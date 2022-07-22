AVON PARK — Beth Horn, of Sebring, stomped out the competition on Thursday night, July 21, in this year’s Aktion Club of Highlands County Speech Contest.
Horn, the Aktion Club president, walked away with first place in this year’s contest. She wrote a speech that hit close to home with her as she talked about “Stomp Out Child Abuse.” She joined a group of club members in April as they stood out along the Parkway in Sebring in front of the Children’s Advocacy Center to hold up signs and wave at the traffic as they were dressed in blue attire. This was their way to draw attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month which was in April. Blue is the color for child abuse prevention. Beth shared with the audience at the Speech Contest that she was adopted at a young age and fortunately ended up living with a loving family but she has friends who suffered from abuse growing up. It was her personal experience that drew the judges into her speech and selecting her as the winner.
“It is very hard to share a personal experience during a speech,” said Carolyn Biter, one of the judges. “You did an excellent job. I also liked how you called us to action at the end.”
Horn closed her speech by asking everyone in the audience to stand by her this next April during Child Abuse Prevention Month to wear blue and help the club “stomp out child abuse.”
Brianna Davis, of Sebring, wrote a speech called “Trashy Job” and talked about her experience helping to clean up trash from the Avon Park Rotary Blueberry Festival. She won second place. Anya Solis, of Sebring, did a speech on “Movie Night” and won third place. Jack Garnett, of Sebring, won fourth place and talked about collecting diapers and wipes in his speech titled “Dry Bottoms.”
All four club members took on the challenge of creating speeches based on a service project they did in the community this past year to compete in the local speech contest. Lois Eberly and Carolyn Biter, both members of the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, served as this year’s judges.
All four speeches were recorded and will be entered into the Aktion Club Florida District competition coming up this fall. They received certificates at the local level.
Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of 60 adults with disabilities in Highlands County.