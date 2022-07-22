AVON PARK — Beth Horn, of Sebring, stomped out the competition on Thursday night, July 21, in this year’s Aktion Club of Highlands County Speech Contest.

Horn, the Aktion Club president, walked away with first place in this year’s contest. She wrote a speech that hit close to home with her as she talked about “Stomp Out Child Abuse.” She joined a group of club members in April as they stood out along the Parkway in Sebring in front of the Children’s Advocacy Center to hold up signs and wave at the traffic as they were dressed in blue attire. This was their way to draw attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month which was in April. Blue is the color for child abuse prevention. Beth shared with the audience at the Speech Contest that she was adopted at a young age and fortunately ended up living with a loving family but she has friends who suffered from abuse growing up. It was her personal experience that drew the judges into her speech and selecting her as the winner.

