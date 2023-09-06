Tropical Weather Uneven Recovery

Tina Brotherton, 88, gets a hug from 9-year-old neighbor Lainey Hamelink, as she returns to site of her business, Tina’s Dockside Inn, which was completely destroyed in Hurricane Idalia, as was Brotherton’s nearby home, in Horseshoe Beach, Fla.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO, FILE

HORSESHOE BEACH (AP) — This remote seaside enclave known as “Florida’s Last Frontier” took much of the pounding from Hurricane Idalia when it struck the state’s west coast as a Category 3 storm last week.

The damage left behind in the fishing village of Horseshoe Beach is exposing a gulf between haves and have-nots as cash-strapped residents could be forced to leave the quaint, remote community rivaled by few others along the Florida shoreline.

