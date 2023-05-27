TALLAHASSEE — A federal appeals court Thursday cleared the way for eight South Florida hospitals to pursue a lawsuit against a health insurer in a dispute about payments for emergency-room care.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a district judge’s summary-judgment ruling in favor of Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. and said a jury should decide whether the insurer shortchanged the hospitals.

