Thanksgiving has come and gone. The leftovers are in the fridge and the focus now turns to Christmas. Stores filled their Black Friday ads with deals to get shoppers in the door and opening their wallets. But the deals don’t stop on Friday. For the next few weeks, stores will be running sales and special buys on all the most sought after items for Christmas.
When it comes to your shopping list, it can be tough getting the perfect gift for the younger ones on your list. The hot toys of the season change year to year and if you’re buying for someone else’s children, it becomes even harder when you don’t know what to get them.
For those looking for the perfect gift for the little ones this holiday season, cute and collectible are this year’s buzzwords, and finding the perfect toy that also allows the child to interact and use their imagination. We have found some of the must-have toys for 2019 so you can be prepared going into Cyber Monday.
Spin Master’s Owleez can light up, make cool sounds and learn to fly. Their eyes changes colors letting you know when they are happy, sad or even hungry. Owleez respond to your touch and when happy they actually fly into the air.
Another Spin Master favorite this year is the Hatching Toothless Interactive Baby Dragon. The makers of Hatchimals have brought the hatching concept to “How to Train A Dragon.” In the egg, tap him and shake him to get him agitated enough to break out of his egg. Once out, he can light up and play games like Hot Potato and a trivia game.
For the builder on the list, Lego always puts out a few new sets during the holidays. This year’s new sets include the Lego Star Wars: AT-ST Raider and the Lego Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery. The AT-ST Raider sees you build an AT-ST from the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” complete with firing missiles and four minifigures.
The Lego Hidden Side Graveyard Mystery pairs Lego with augmented reality (AR). Once the set is built, the builder must use an AR app to find the “hidden side” and see ghosts, play games and solve the mystery.
For the more traditional builder, Lego has also released the Lego Mars Research Shuttle set. The set sees you building a research shuttle and a Mars rover. The set also includes two astronaut minifigures.
Those who are still caught up in the “Baby Shark” craze may want to consider WowWee’s Baby Shark Fingerlings. Move the fingerling in a wave pattern and he will splash and sing the song, you can blow kisses at him to get a reaction with lights or put him close to your cheek to get kisses from Baby Shark.
For the teenagers on your list, Nintendo recently released a smaller (and cheaper) version of their Switch console, the Nintendo Switch Lite. The original Switch became the fastest-selling home console in history, according to engadget.com. The Switch is a home console that can also be used as a handheld gaming system, connecting to your TV through a docking station.
As home consoles began to put out smaller, cheaper versions of their base consoles, the Lite version still offers the same on-the-go functionality as the original, using the same cartridges and sporting the same capabilities, but takes away the ability to connect to your TV. This change makes it strictly a handheld unit, perfect for your gamer who is always on the go.