SEBRING — The Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel demolition is on schedule and the Ridgewood Drive road closure, due to the work, is scheduled to end by 5 p.m. today.
The hotel’s demolition should be completed by the end of the week, said City Administrator Scott Noethlich.
The permit for the Ridgewood Drive road closure is set to expire at 5 p.m. (today) and that is not expected to change so the road will open by then if not earlier, he said.
The structure was weaker than anticipated, but there was no damage to the adjoining building, Noethlich said. The wall next to the adjoining building was cut away in sections to prevent damage.
The north wall adjacent to Sadie Kahn Park collapsed outward during the demolition damaging two of the six benches and some of the bamboo in the park, he said.
Noethlich said he has spoken to Marvin Kahn about the damage. They will assess the damage after workers remove the debris from the site. Kahn donated the park parcel to the city. The vegetation within the park was from a joint venture between Kahn and the City of Sebring.
“By and large the demo has gone according to plans,” Noethlich said. “It appears everything is on schedule if not ahead of schedule.”
Once the demolition is complete, the vacant spot will be sodded.
“We are looking forward to seeing what it will look like once the demolition is complete and the sod is on the ground, he said.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Board recently became the owner of the hotel and property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive after its owner, Tony Collins, offered to donate it to the CRA.
Collins was issued a notice from the City of Sebring on July 21, 2020 stating that the structure needed to be repaired or demolished.
The CRA, which is paying $186,165 for the demolition, will seek proposals for the property from developers.