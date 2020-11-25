SEBRING — The Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel demolition will continue using heavy equipment and hand labor over the next two weeks with detours in place for the safety of those in the vicinity of the three-story structure.
City of Sebring Building Official Greg Griffin said the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel will be taken down using a combination of hand labor and heavy equipment such as excavators, loaders and skid-steers.
They will start at the rear of the building and work toward Ridgewood Drive, he said. “I expect the work along the common wall (southern end of the hotel) will be primarily hand work,” he said.
The BG Group (Delray Beach), which quoted $186,165 to take the building down, is doing the demolition. The company’s slogan is “Clearing The Way For a Better Tomorrow.”
Founded in 2003, the BG Group notes it has performed total and selective demolition for real estate owners, general contractors and municipalities, and of structures in every category, including: residential, retail, industrial, healthcare, governmental and educational and of every size, from small single family homes to multi-million square foot shopping centers and 31 story structures.
BG Group’s demolition projects included: the 388-room Hilton Hotel at the Fort Lauderdale Airport to make room for a new runway, the Miami Arena and a high-rise residential building in West Palm Beach in 2010 that was the tallest implosion ever in Florida and third tallest in the U.S.
Some of the parking and sidewalk on North Ridgewood Drive near the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel has been blocked off.
The Florida Department of Transportation has advised motorists should expect a road closure with detour when crews demolish the front of the hotel facing Ridgewood Drive, estimated to begin the week of Nov. 29.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board recently accepted the donation of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel and property from the building’s owner, Tony Collins, who had been ordered by the City of Sebring to either make repairs to the building, which had major structural issues, or demolish the building.
The CRA will seek proposals for the property from developers.
The Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, 139 N. Ridgewood Dr., was built by Sebring’s founder, George Sebring, in 1923.