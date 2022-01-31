AVON PARK — The Hotel Jacaranda is a grand landmark building for the City of Avon Park, but it takes much more than a few grand to maintain such a large historic structure.
While ongoing updates are happening on the inside, the Avon Park Main Street Community Redevelopment Agency is helping fund the needed exterior work.
Speaking at Thursday’s Avon Park Chamber of Commerce luncheon, City Manager Mark Schrader noted that while some aging buildings are facing demolition, the City of Avon Park worked with SFCC Foundation for the Main Street CRA to provide $105,000 in facade grant funding for new windows and exterior maintenance.
He noted that overall the hotel needs additional funds for its upkeep, but the City wanted to do what it can to help in the effort to preserve the structure.
Mayor Garrett Anderson said Friday there is a major renovation planned for the Hotel Jacaranda, which has a number of storefronts.
The CRA policy is that every business owner is entitled to apply for a certain amount of facade grant funding to maintain or update storefronts, he noted. The SFSC Foundation identified a total of $105,000 in facade grants that it could apply for, which were approved by the CRA Advisory Board and the CRA Board.
Anderson said the Main Street CRA has underspent its annual budget for many years, so it has quite a bit of reserves — somewhere around about $500,000.
“It is going to be a great thing,” he said. “Other than City Hall, the Jacaranda is probably the most-used building that we have downtown. There are some other buildings that probably need to do the same. It is just a matter of getting the owners of those buildings connected with the CRA with an effort to actually get something done.”
The Avon Park facade grant application states that business grants are available for the improvement of storefronts and other parts of the exterior approved for grant work.
Total allowable funds per business are 100% of costs up to a maximum of $5,000 per individual storefront.
The SFSC Foundation owns and operates the Jacaranda Hotel, which was built in the 1920s.
Currently, student athletes who do not live locally are housed at the Hotel Jacaranda, which is also used as an events venue for college and public activities and as a teaching laboratory for Culinary and Hospitality Management students.