AVON PARK — The Hotel Jacaranda brought a cheer from the young and young-at-heart alike Tuesday with the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Grand Lobby of the historic structure.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the festivities as they posed for photos with the little ones and not so little ones.
South Florida State College Foundation Executive Director Jamie Bateman said Santa and Mrs. Claus came down from the North Pole for the tree-lighting occasion, a new tradition that started last year.
The tree lighting was done last year in connection with the Jacaranda Jubilee, Bateman said. When the Christmas parade was canceled (due to the pandemic) the tree was relocated from the veranda and put in the foyer. They invited Santa and Mrs. Claus and it was such a popular thing they decided to do it again this year.
“It was a great turn out. This is fun,” Bateman said.
With the tree lighting, winter resident/Jacaranda pianist Jeff Klein played “Oh Christmas Tree” (“O Tannenbaum”) and performed other holiday favorites such as “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Little Drummer Boy.”
Sebring resident Nettie Bodenweiser has visited the Jacaranda Hotel the past couple of years to see the wonderful decorations and came Tuesday to witness the tree lighting.
After the tree lighting many stayed for lunch at the Jacaranda Restaurant.
From the Joan Hartt Grand Lobby to the Arcade, holiday splendor is most evident at the Hotel Jacaranda.
SFSC Foundation Board Member and donor Joan Hartt helps each year with the decorations.
Bateman said Hartt has an amazing team come in and just makes it look beautiful.
From Dec. 4-23, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Hotel Jacaranda noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5-7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
Enjoy the holiday decor throughout the hotel and, starting on Dec. 7, dinner at the Jacaranda Restaurant.
The Hotel Jacaranda, which opened in 1926, is on Main Street (19 E. Main St.), or known by the locals as the Mile-long Mall, in Avon Park.