A section of The Hotel Jacaranda is still in the recovery mode from damage caused by Hurricane Ian in September 2022 that required mold remediation and now construction work.
South Florida State College owns and operates the hotel.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 1:09 am
At Tuesday’s meeting of the SFSC Foundation Board at the Jacaranda, Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman said there was water intrusion through the east wall, which faces the pool. The damaged area included offices and the women’s restroom.
The Foundation Board previously approved a $65,000 expenditure for mold remediation, she said. That work is complete, however that was not the only work needed to put the offices, that were damaged, back in place.
The contractor quoted repair costs at $86,000, but Bateman said they will be getting with their own maintenance department to see if and what it can do before giving the green light for work by the contractor.
She would not be asking for Board approval now for an $86,000 expenditure. In November she will likely be seeking an amount for repairs, Bateman said.
The insurance company did not cover any of the damage, claiming the grout (mortar) was not filled properly and not maintained over the years.
The east hallway is closed off from the hotel’s lobby.
Also, after the hailstorm in April 2022, the roof was resurfaced, but they are starting to show a little bit of puddles again, Bateman said. A contractor will be inspecting the roof.
Some of the leaking is taking place on the third-floor on the dorm room side and, as a result, one student had to be relocated, Bateman said. However, they believe a majority of that was due to the air conditioning units, which have failed.
