AVON PARK — The Hotel Jacaranda will be featured today during the 5 p.m. newscast on Fox 13 Tampa Bay as part of a series on historic hotels.
South Florida State College Executive Director Jamie Bateman said a film crew from the television station visited the Jacaranda a few weeks ago.
Bateman noted the Jacaranda is now decorated for Christmas and it looks "amazing."
Located on Main Street, the hotel was built in the 1920s and is listed on the National Historic Register.
Many famous people, including Clark Gable, George Burns, Gracie Allen and Babe Ruth have stayed in the hotel that retains its sense of grandeur from a bygone time dating back to the golden era of Hollywood film making.
The hotel was named for a 150-year-old jacaranda tree that was removed to make way for the property. Among its first guests were baseball players from the St. Louis Cardinals who stayed there during their spring training from 1927-1929.
In 1988, the SFSC Foundation bought and renovated the Hotel Jacaranda to serve as student housing (for out-of-county student athletes), as an events venue for college and public activities, and as a teaching laboratory for culinary and hospitality management students.