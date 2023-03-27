TALLAHASSEE — Continuing to quickly pass high-profile legislation, the House on Friday approved a measure that would allow Floridians to carry firearms without concealed-weapons licenses, which Republicans compared to a government “permission slip.”

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, touted the bill’s approval by telling reporters that Florida would be the 26th state to pass what he and other supporters call “constitutional carry,” a nod to Second Amendment rights.

