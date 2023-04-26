TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Monday began moving quickly on a plan that would stiffen requirements on businesses to check the immigration status of workers, crack down on bringing undocumented immigrants into the state and require hospitals to collect data about whether patients are in the country legally.

The Republican-controlled House Commerce Committee voted 13-5 to approve the plan (HB 1617), which emerged as lawmakers entered the next-to-last week of the annual legislative session. The Senate Fiscal Policy Committee is scheduled Tuesday to take up the Senate version of the bill (SB 1718).

