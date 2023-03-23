TALLAHASSEE — — Initial budget proposals rolled out Tuesday include the House boosting money for the recently revived Florida State Guard and the Senate increasing money for tourism marketing.
The House and Senate both would match a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis to increase the transportation work plan for such things as roads and bridges to $13.4 billion next fiscal year, up from $12.6 billion in the current year.
“I’ve done my best,” Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican who chairs the House Infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee, said.
House and Senate budget panels Tuesday began releasing initial proposals for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which will start July 1. In the coming weeks, the House and Senate will pass budget plans and then enter negotiations on a final version.
As an example of the initial differences, the House infrastructure & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee released a $19.8 billion plan. Its counterpart, the Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Committee, offered a $21 billion proposal.
The House plan includes $107.6 million for the Florida State Guard, which DeSantis reactivated last year to assist the Florida National Guard during emergencies. The state guard was set up during World War II to replace Florida National Guard members who were deployed abroad. It went inactive in 1947 but remained in state law.
DeSantis has requested that funding for the state guard go from $10 million in the current year to more than $95 million in 2023-2024, with a goal of increasing the size of the mostly volunteer organization from 400 to 1,500 members.
The Senate proposal did not include the state guard. Katie Betta, a spokeswoman for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, said a House bill on the state guard (HB 1285) would be referred to a Senate committee for consideration after it comes over from the House.
Meanwhile, the Senate has proposed $80 million for tourism marketing by Visit Florida. That would be up from $50 million in the current year but below $100 million requested by DeSantis.
House leaders have long questioned agencies such as Visit Florida and the job-recruitment organization Enterprise Florida. A House bill (HB 5) targets Enterprise Florida for closure.
That legislation would allow Visit Florida and the Florida Sports Foundation to enter agreements to continue operations under the guidance of the Department of Economic Opportunity.