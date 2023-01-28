TALLAHASSEE — Florida House members Thursday began moving forward with a proposal that could shorten the time for residents to file lawsuits about construction defects in their homes.

Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican who is sponsoring the proposal (HB 85), said it would help address one of the “puzzle pieces” that contribute to a lack of affordable housing in the state. Supporters said the bill could help reduce costly litigation and insurance costs for contractors.

