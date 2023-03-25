Congress Parents Rights

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., right, speaks about the proposed legislation dubbed the “Parents Bill of Rights,” Wednesday, March 1, 2023, next to Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Capitol Hill in Washington.

 JACQUELYN MARTIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans on Friday narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what’s taught in public schools. It has little chance in the Democrat-run Senate and critics said it would propel a far-right movement that has led to book bans, restrictions aimed at transgender students and raucous school board meetings across the country.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. who made the Parents’ Bill of Rights Act a priority during the early weeks of his tenure, said Republicans were “keeping our promise, our commitment to America, that parents will have a say in their kids’ education.” The bill passed 213-208, with five Republicans — mostly members of the House Freedom Caucus — voting against it.

