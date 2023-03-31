TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday continued to push forward on eliminating the state’s business-recruitment agency, with the issue expected to be decided in upcoming budget negotiations with the Senate.

The House Ways & Means Committee voted 16-6 to approve a bill (HB 5) that would close the doors on Enterprise Florida and repeal a series of economic-development programs. The issue is a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast.

