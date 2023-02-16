TALLAHASSEE — Florida lawmakers Tuesday began moving forward with a ballot proposal that would make it harder to change the state Constitution and another that would expand a property-tax break.

The House Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee approved a proposal (HJR 129) that seeks to require approval from 66.67% of voters to amend the Constitution, up from the current 60%. Earlier, the House Ways & Means Committee approved a proposed property-tax change directed at low-income seniors.

Recommended for you