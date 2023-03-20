TALLAHASSEE — With Speaker Paul Renner describing the bill as “transformative,” the Florida House on Friday passed a package of changes that would help shield businesses and insurance companies from costly lawsuits.

The Republican-controlled House voted 80-31 along almost-straight party lines to pass the bill (HB 837), a top priority of business groups that touched off a lobbying battle including opponents such as plaintiffs’ attorneys. The Senate is poised to take up the issue, after House and Senate negotiators reached agreement on the details.

