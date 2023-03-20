Marie Woodson

Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, opposed the voucher expansion.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE — The Republican-controlled House on Friday passed a measure that would make every Florida student eligible for taxpayer-backed school vouchers, as Democrats and other critics slammed the expansion as a “coupon for millionaires.”

House members voted 83-27 along almost-straight party lines to pass the bill. The Senate could consider a similar bill (SB 202) as early as next week.

Recommended for you