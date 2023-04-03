TALLAHASSEE — With Gov. Ron DeSantis ratcheting up attention on school-board races, the Florida House on Friday passed a proposal aimed at allowing school-board candidates to run with party labels.

The Republican-controlled House voted 79-34 along straight party lines to approve a proposed constitutional amendment (HJR 31) that seeks to hold partisan school-board elections. If ultimately approved by voters, the amendment would scrap a current requirement that the races be non-partisan.

Recommended for you