TALLAHASSEE — In an issue shadowed by soaring rental costs across the state, the House on Thursday passed a heavily debated bill that could lead to landlords collecting monthly fees instead of security deposits from renters.

The House voted 89-22 to approve the bill (HB 133), which supporters said would provide an option to help renters get into apartments without having to come up with potentially thousands of dollars in upfront money.

Recommended for you