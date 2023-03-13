Investing

Rep. Bob Rommel, R-Naples, is sponsoring a bill targeting “ESG” investing.

TALLAHASSEE — In a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner and other Republican leaders, the House began moving forward Wednesday with a proposal that would prevent considering “environmental, social and governance” standards in investing government money.

The House Commerce Committee voted 16-5 to approve a bill (HB 3) that would expand on a directive issued last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet. That directive required investment decisions for what is known as the Florida Retirement System Defined Benefit Plan to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of environmental, social and governance standards, or ESG.

