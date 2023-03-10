TALLAHASSEE — Proposals that would make all Florida students eligible for taxpayer-funded school vouchers continued advancing Wednesday in the House and Senate, but Gov. Ron DeSantis this week questioned scrapping current income-eligibility requirements.

The Republican-controlled House Education & Employment Committee voted 16-4, nearly along party lines, to approve the House voucher proposal (HB 1). The Senate Education Appropriations Committee approved a similar measure (SB 202) in a 9-4 party-line vote.

Recommended for you