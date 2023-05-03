Tom Leek

House Appropriations Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, helped finalize a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — After what they called the “smoothest” budget negotiations in years, House and Senate leaders on Monday finished working out details of a spending plan that is expected to top $116 billion.

The plan for the fiscal year that will start July 1 would be more than $6 billion larger than the budget for the current year. The budget includes such things as Gov. Ron DeSantis starting to get $4 billion he wants to speed a series of highway projects.

Recommended for you