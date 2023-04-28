Stan McClain

House Ways & Means Chairman Stan McClain, R-Ocala, is helping shepherd a tax package.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday unanimously approved a wide-ranging $1.38 billion tax package that would include savings for shoppers and businesses, as leaders work out differences with the Senate.

The House bill (HB 7063) would offer shoppers a series of expanded sales-tax “holidays” on back-to-school items, hurricane-preparedness supplies, summer activities and tool purchases. As an example, the state would offer two back-to-school holidays, after offering one in the past.

Recommended for you