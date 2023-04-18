US Civil Rights King Jackson House

In an undated photo provided by Jawana Jackson, the Jackson House in Selma, Ala, which was home base for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who along with other civil rights leaders, planned the Selma to Montgomery marches for Black voting rights, has been acquired by a historical museum in Michigan and will be moved to a site near Detroit for preservation.

 JAWANA JACKSON via AP

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — A lot was happening in March 1965 in the bungalow in Selma, Alabama, that then-4-year-old Jawana Jackson called home, and much of it involved her “Uncle Martin.”

There were late-night visitors, phone calls and meetings at the house that was a safe haven for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other civil rights leaders as they planned the Selma to Montgomery marches calling for Black voting rights.

