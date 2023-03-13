Coconuts Shoreline Protection

Logs of coconut husk known as coir sit on the bank of the Shark River in Neptune, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023, where the American Littoral Society doing a shoreline restoration project incorporating coconut fibers. The material is being used in shoreline stabilization projects around the world.

 WAYNE PARRY/AP PHOTO

NEPTUNE, N.J. (AP) — Coastal communities around the world are adding a tropical twist to shoreline protection, courtesy of the humble coconut.

From the sands of the Jersey Shore to the islands of Indonesia, strands of coconut husk, known as coir, are being incorporated into shoreline protection projects.

