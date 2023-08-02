Algae in Santa Fe River

Algae in Florida’s Santa Fe River.

 COURTESY/JOHN MORAN

The state of Florida is increasingly acknowledging the importance of interconnected natural space. On July 1, 2021, the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act officially became state law, after receiving unanimous bipartisan support. The Act established a statewide map of currently undeveloped lands that are the most crucial for maintaining connections between Florida’s existing natural areas.

While Florida has been a national leader in conservation of natural lands for some time, scientists have long argued for increased focus on the way these lands connect to one another.

